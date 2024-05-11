BJP will not come to power if no irregularities in EVMs: Mayawati

BSP supremo and former Chief Minister Mayawati claimed that it seems that BJP is not going to come back to power.

“There is a discussion among the common people that if there is no EVM malfunction then the government will definitely change this time. This time, none of his promises and guarantees will work,” she said.

Addressing an election meeting here on Saturday, Mayawati said that the central government is giving free food grains but they are giving not from their own money but from tax money. There is a difference between the words and actions of BJP and its allies due to their casteist, capitalist, communal and malicious policies, she said.

Advertisement

Regarding electoral bonds, Mayawati said that BSP is the only party in the country which has no allegations regarding it. Other parties have taken money from rich people and capitalists. Congress, BJP and other parties want to come to power by misleading the people.

She said like Congress, due to capitalist thinking, Dalits, poor, Muslims and tribals could not be uplifted under BJP rule also. The upper caste poor also did not benefit. Taking aim at SP, she said that SP had worsened the condition of Brahmins and now BJP is doing it.

BSP chief called upon the entire society to unite and vote for BSP candidates and oust the capitalist parties from power. During this, a large number of party officials, workers and common people including party candidates from Shravasti, Kaiserganj, Gonda and Bahraich were present.