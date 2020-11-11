Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the BJP will lose power in the country like Trump in the USA.

She told media persons that people were fed up with the “false promises” made by the BJP leadership in the election bound states.

In wide ranging interaction with media persons, Mehbooba asserted that the present government should take lessons of the Vajpayee era when peace prevailed on the borders along Pakistan. She said that dialogue with Pakistan and the stakeholders within J&K and opening of cross-border roadlinks to bring the divided parts of Jammu and Kashmir together can bring peace and everlasting solution to the problem.

J&K should become a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan instead of daily incidents of cross-border firing that have killed several innocent people.

She warned that militancy is on the rise in Kashmir with more youths preferring militancy over going to jail after no middle path was left and voices of dissent silenced through power. Attempts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere by politics of hatred and division.

Reiterating her demand for restoration of the constitution and flag of Jammu and Kashmir, she said that she will raise both national and erstwhile J&K flags together. “My father late Mufti Sayeed took up the national flag when faced with a social boycott in Kashmir. But I want restoration of the J&K flag and constitution,” Mehbooba said.

“I took the pledge of J&K constitution when I came to the Legislative Assembly of erstwhile J&K. I affirm my faith in the constitution of J&K and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India,” she said.

“People in Jammu were misguided by the BJP with false promises that after the abrogation of special status there will be development and employment avenues will open. But contrary to that now Jammu is facing the worst kind of problem than Kashmir,” alleged Mehbooba.

Criticising the centre for allowing people from elsewhere in India to buy land in J&K, Mehbooba said our resources have been put on sale.