Even as early trends show that incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das is set to be dislodged from power with the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance surging forward in Jharkhand, the CM said the BJP will form the government in the state.

Dismissing the early trends that indicate a victory of the opposition alliance, Das exuded confidence that he would win and “the government will be formed under the BJP’s leadership”.

“To give a clear statement at the moment is not possible since we are just two or three rounds into the counting of votes. There are a total of 17-18 rounds. The margins are very narrow… so narrow that it can completely turn the leads as what you see at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“Those who are celebrating can do what they feel. No one can stop someone from celebrating,” he said.

“Yes, there may have been some polarisation in a seat or two… there may also be some anti-incumbency, but we are very confident that once the final result is out, you will see that the BJP will form the government. We are very confident of that,” the chief minister asserted.

In a major setback to the BJP and its Chief Minister in office Raghubar Das, most of the assembly segments that went to the polls in the second phase of Jharkhand elections and were seemingly saffron stronghold have been swept by the JMM.

The exit polls had predicted that Das would face a tough fight from his opponents.

Meanwhile, incumbent CM Raghubar Das, who was leading in Jamshedpur East, has been pushed to the second position by independent candidate Saryu Roy. Das is now trailing by 771 votes.

The Chief Ministerial candidate of the Opposition alliance and JMM leader, Hemant Soren leading by over 3, 000 votes After briefly trailing in Dumka. As of now, Soren is leading in both the constituencies he contested from — Dumka and Berhait.

Official Election Commission trends on all the 81 constituencies are out. The BJP is leading on 28 seats, JMM on 25 , Congress on 12, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU on 2, BSP 2 and CPI (ML) on 1 seat.

Majority of the the exit polls have predicted an edge for the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.