BJP will form govt in Haryana for third time: Union Minister

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who campaigned for the BJP in the Haryana Assembly elections on Monday said that the BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time.

He further targeted Congress, saying that corruption and terrorism always prevailed during the Congress rule.

Shekhawat was campaigning for BJP candidate JP Dalal from Loharu seat.

The Union Minister claimed that the BJP government will be formed for the third time in Haryana just like the Modi government was formed for the third time in the country.

While counting the works of the BJP government, Shekhawat said that crores of poor families were given houses and accounts were opened under Jan Dhan.

“Cylinders to crores of families were given under Ujjwala Yojana and many other schemes benefited the people, while Congress has nothing to say or share. It is only spreading confusion by resorting to lies,” he said.

The Union Minister said that a party wants to destroy Sanatan under the influence of foreign powers, but the BJP protects Sanatan Dharma.

“During Congress rule, many terrorist attacks were reported on big cities and temples. There was an atmosphere of unrest. Today, every work is being done with transparency without fear and corruption. The country is moving forward. The poor and the labourers are getting their rights without asking for them,” said Shekhawat.

He also participated in a public meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Bawani Khera Assembly constituency and said that the BJP government got the support of the public for the third time due to development work seen in the nation.

