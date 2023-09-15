BJP will establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in Rajasthan: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan on Thursday and said that after forming government BJP will make the state free from corruption and establish “Ram Rajya”.

Thakur was addressing a public rally in Bhilwara when he said, “We believe in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’…After forming the government in Rajasthan, we will make Rajasthan free from corruption, crime against women, paper leaks and jungle raj. We will establish ‘Ram Rajya’.”

“Congress is ashamed of Sanatana Dharma, they want to end Sanatana Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution,” he further added.

“Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have started filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear,” said Thakur.

While also addressing the public meeting, Anurag Thakur also made several other allegations against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Indirectly attacking Gandhi family, Thakur accused the Congress government of “engaging in pleasing brother-in-law (Robert Vadra) and Rahul Gandhi”. He further said that Congress and the opposition used many harsh words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had said, “Will a tea seller run the country?”

Thakur said, “When Congress was in power, it emptied the entire treasury but the Modi government has filled the treasury again while building homes and think tanks for the countrymen.”