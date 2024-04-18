BJP will change Constitution if it comes back to power: Sanjay Singh

Stepping up his attack, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday claimed if the BJP comes back to power, it will change the “Constitution, abolish elections and reservations”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Singh said, “The idea is becoming increasingly strong in the minds of political leaders and the people of the country that the 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections is the final election. If, even by mistake, the Modi government comes back, then these people will change the Constitution, abolish elections and reservations.”

Singh, who is AAP MP in Rajya Sabha said, “The BJP will snatch away the rights of farmers, youth, and women. Now this concern is becoming stronger every day. There are not just one but several examples of people harbouring the notion of changing the Constitution and strengthening it.”

“The Home Minister (Amit Shah) of the country has said that BJP will rule for 50 years. Where did he come up with this idea? It is the people who decide who will win or lose the elections. In 2017, one of the prominent leaders of the RSS Manmohan Vaidya said reservation should be abolished in the country. Baba Saheb Ambedkar wrote the Constitution of India for the people of the country. But for the BJP, the prominent RSS leaders wrote the Constitution,” he said.

Alleging that the RSS has no faith in the Constitution of the country, the MP said, “That is why they want to change Baba Saheb’s Constitution. They want to shred it into pieces.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MPs, and leaders are demanding 400 seats by touring extensively. Modi ji doesn’t need 400 seats for his work, nor for providing jobs, controlling inflation, doubling farmers’ income, providing everyone with a permanent house, bringing back black money, or depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account. Modi Ji is not asking for votes on these issues,” added Singh.