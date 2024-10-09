BJP welcomes sealing of ex- Delhi CM’s 6 Flag Staff Road residence , asks for its survey

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijendra Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the sealing of the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 6 Flag Staff Road by the Public Works Department.

Sachdeva stated that the sealing of the bungalow by the PWD is in line with public aspirations and the department should conduct a video graphic survey of the building and present the report to the people of Delhi. He noted that alleged hurried efforts by the AAP government to allow current CM Atishi to occupy the bungalow without adhering to government allotment rules clearly indicate that there is something in the property that the former CM wants to hide.

He mentioned that the saffron party has been continuously demanding an investigation and sealing of the building, and added that now every detail about this bungalow should be made public.

The BJP leader also alleged that the hurried efforts by the AAP to allow current CM Atishi to occupy the bungalow without adhering to government allotment rules clearly indicate that there is something in the property that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wants to hide, not only from the people of Delhi, but also from the PWD.

Meanwhile, Vijender Gupta also said that the move by the PWD regarding sealing the CM house is welcomed, and added that there should be a thorough investigation into this entire matter to understand how the premises was handed over to current CM avoiding due procedure.

The BJP president also questioned why can’t CM Atishi, who has already been allotted the bungalow at 17 AB Mathura Road as a minister, manage from the same premises, where back in the day former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also governed between 1998 to 2004.

He added that Kejriwal himself informed the PWD on October 5 that the process of vacating the bungalow will be completed by a Section Officer, raising the question of how the keys reached the officials, and why was the main gate of the bungalow not locked according to regulations.