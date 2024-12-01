BJP to launch ‘Parivartan Yatra’ across Delhi from December 8

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and former state unit chief Satish Upadhyay announced on Sunday the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra,’ a major campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The initiative will cover all assembly constituencies in the national capital.

According to Sachdeva, the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will commence on December 8 and will be led by Upadhyay. Seven separate yatras will originate daily from the seven parliamentary constituencies, each focusing on one assembly constituency per day.

Each yatra will begin in the morning and conclude in the evening with a corner public meeting. Emphasizing the unique approach, Sachdeva highlighted that this will be a ‘Pad Yatra’ (foot march) rather than a vehicle rally, allowing BJP leaders to directly engage with 20,000 families in every constituency.

“BJP has a strong tradition of grassroots campaigning, and this yatra will be a significant step in connecting with the people of Delhi,” said Sachdeva.

Upadhyay criticized the current Delhi government, alleging corruption, extortion, and governance failures. “The people of Delhi are ready for a change and determined to remove the AAP government,” he asserted.

The yatras will start from prominent places of worship in each assembly constituency and will feature participation from senior BJP leaders at the national level.

Besides the foot march, the BJP has planned district-level outreach initiatives and will actively utilize both traditional and social media platforms to amplify its message.