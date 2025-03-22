BJP to announce new Kerala state president on Monday

Ending all uncertainties, the BJP central leadership will announce the new state president for its Kerala unit on Monday. The process of electing a new state president has already been initiated by the party’s central leadership.

According to the election schedule announced by the party, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, who is overseeing the organizational elections in Kerala, will receive nominations for the post on Sunday.

Sources within the party indicate that the national leadership may opt for a fresh face to lead the BJP aggressively in the state, reflecting the sentiments of party workers and sympathizers.

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Jacob Thomas is emerging as a strong contender for the position. Many BJP workers support his candidacy, believing that he would take on the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan more effectively. They feel that the current leadership has been too lenient towards the ruling party.

Jacob Thomas has also raised concerns over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hosting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a breakfast meeting at Kerala House in Delhi on March 12.

He linked the meeting to the ongoing Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan.

He stated that there was an ethical concern regarding the Chief Minister meeting the Union Finance Minister, who also oversees the Corporate Affairs Ministry, while an SFIO probe is ongoing against his daughter. He emphasized that the SFIO operates under the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

Other contenders for the position include former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, senior party leader MT Ramesh, and firebrand leader Sobha Surendran.

With the BJP making history in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by securing its first-ever parliamentary seat in Kerala—when actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi won from Thrissur—there is speculation that the party gained significant support from the influential Christian community.

A section of the party believes that if Jacob Thomas is elected as state president, the BJP could further expand its presence in Christian-dominated regions. If the leadership opts for a new strategic approach, Jacob Thomas may be chosen. Many BJP workers favor a leadership structure with Jacob Thomas as state president and Sobha Surendran as working president.