BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested; Nadda condemns

After thwarting his attempt to sit on a protest in Jangaon district over the booking of cases against party workers for protesting at TRS MLC K. Kavitha’s residence the previous day, Telangana police on Tuesday arrested state BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

The police shifted Sanjay to a police training centre in Karimnagar amid tight security after which the situation on Tuesday turned tense.

Later the BJP activists stepped in to prevent the police from arresting Sanjay.

However, police deployed in large numbers managed to take the BJP leader away even as his supporters tried to block the path at several points on the route.

The BJP leader was preparing to sit-on protest along with other party leaders and workers against the arrest of party workers near the residence of Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday over her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. The BJP leaders alleged that the protesters were booked under non-bailable sections.

The saffron party meanwhile has condemned the illegal arrest of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the state police for registering “attempt to murder” cases against BJP workers for protesting at the house of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha before his arrest.

Strongly condemn TS police registering a case of attempted murder against BJP leaders who were protesting at house of CM KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanding an answer to the allegations in the liquor scam. There is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers. — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 23, 2022

BJP National President JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar and he added, “I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of our Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar by the TRS Government. KCR is worried about seeing the massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of the state against his corrupt & family-centric regime.”

We will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS & KCR will be wiped out. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 23, 2022

Arrest leads to intensifying the faceoff between the BJP and TRS.

Telangana President on Monday defended carrying Amit Shah’s footwear during the programme and called Amit Shah as his ‘Guru’.

Facing criticism from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress party, Sanjay said there was nothing wrong with what he did as giving footwear to elders out of respect for them is part of Indian traditions.

(With inputs from IANS)