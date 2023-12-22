BJP targets Siddaramaiah for travelling in private jet amid K’taka drought crisis

The BJP on Friday lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for travelling in a private jet while the state is facing a drought-like situation.

The reaction of the BJP came after a video of the Karnataka Chief Minister and his ministers travelling by a luxury jet to Delhi went viral.

Siddaramaiah was in Delhi to seek assistance from the centre to help combat the drought faced by the state.

Advertisement

In a post on X, BJP Karnataka said, “People of the state are under severe economic crisis due to the drought situation. Even six months after the Congress government came to power, not a single effort has been made to address the pothole issue.”

“But, there seems to be no end to the show-off of grandeur by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his close associate Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan,” the BJP said.

The BJP said the Chief Minister’s enjoyment and fun while traveling on the private jet is all about mocking the poor people of the state.

“This video proves it,” the BJP said.

In his reaction, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has questioned Siddaramaiah alleging double standards from the Congress.

“Karnataka is reeling under the drought and the Chief Minister of Karnataka is asking the Centre for the relief fund. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister (D. K. Shivakumar) of the state tells his own MLAs and people that there is no money left for development because the money has been splurged on the so-called promises made by the Congress party, which they are unable to fulfil,” Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, responding to BJP’s reaction, a visibly angry Siddaramaiah said, “Ask BJP people in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in. He travels alone in a 60 seater aircraft.”

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travelled in a private jet to New Delhi with Minister for Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan.

The video was originally posted by Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan himself. The video showed the luxury private jet with the minister and the Chief Minister which was posted with the caption “Happy moments of travelling from Delhi to Bangalore with our proud leader, Chief Minister Siddaramiah.”