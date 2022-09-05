BJP targets AAP; releases ‘sting operation’ on Delhi liquor case

In a major revelation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a video on ‘sting operation’ targeting Aam Aadmi party (AAP) over liquor case.

Addressing a press conference, Sambit Patra, BJP leader turned the heat to AAP.

During the conference, Patra urged liquor traders in Delhi to not get scared and make videos on how much commission they had to pay to Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal.

He said, “Now, there is no escape route for you, Manish Sisodia ji,”

Lashing out at the AAP, Patra further said, “When Kejriwal ji came to power, he asked people to do sting operation against any corruption, this is exactly what happened. There has been a sting operation against Sting master Kejriwal ji.”

Patra further added, “Today, what we are going to show through this press conference, the sting of the sting master has happened. When Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister, he said look, if someone does corruption, you can sting him, record it and send it to us, and we will show the truth.”

“The loot that was created due to the new liquor policy has been revealed today. The first thing is that Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal took out the profit of 80% from the pockets of the people of Delhi and put them in their pockets through a brokerage,” added BJP MP.

BJP MP levelled serious allegations on Arvind Kejriwal stating, “Second thing is that he kept his commission and after that do whatever you want to do with the people of Delhi, this exemption was given by Kejriwal and Sisodia to the contractors, to their friends. Thirdly, blacklisted companies were called and given contracts.”

We asked Arvind Kejriwal Ji and Manish Sisodia five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered, and therefore we have come here to expose them through a sting operation. – Dr. @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/fO4cjvsXBF — BJP (@BJP4India) September 5, 2022

आज इस प्रेस कांफ्रेस के माध्यम से जो हम दिखाने वाले हैं, उसमें स्टिंग मास्टर का स्टिंग हो गया है। अरविंद केजरीवाल जी जब मुख्यमंत्री बने थें तब उन्होंने कहा था कि देखो जी अगर कोई भ्रष्टाचार करे तो आप उसका स्टिंग कर लेना, उसकी रिकॉडिंग कर लेना और हमें भेज देना, हम सच दिखा देंगे। pic.twitter.com/JZqn3ypAId — BJP (@BJP4India) September 5, 2022