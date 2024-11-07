BJP targeting me from behind like ‘cowardly British’: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over shadow ads on social media and accused the saffron party of targeting him from behind like “cowardly British”.

Sharing a news report on alleged shadow ads targeting him ahead of assembly elections, Soren claimed that the BJP is spending crores of rupees to tarnish his image.

“If you have the courage, fight face-to-face…why keep attacking from behind like cowardly British?” Soren asked on X.

“First ED, then CBI, then other agencies – it’s one thing after another. Now they’ve spent billions just to tarnish my image,” he added.

Soren accused the BJP of a failed double-engine government, pointing to the five years the party held power in Jharkhand, alongside its ongoing rule at the national level.

The Chief Minister criticised the Raghuvar Das-led BJP government in Jharkhand, questioning why significant issues were neglected during their five-year tenure.

He alleged that the previous BJP-led government closed 13,000 govt schools, canceled 1.1 million ration cards, and failed to conduct even one Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination.

“Why did they fail to increase pensions for the elderly and widows? Hundreds died of hunger, and instead of meaningful jobs, youth were advised to make cycles and sell bananas,” he said.

He also raised the issue of hunger deaths during the Raghubar Das-led BJP government and the alleged sale of Jharkhand’s electricity to Bangladesh.

“Why was Jharkhand’s electricity sold to Bangladesh? Why were strikes inflicted upon health and education workers repeatedly? Why wasn’t there a single scheme brought for girls’ education? Why didn’t they implement a respect scheme for women? Why were electricity bills constantly hiked?” he stated, addiing his government tackled the state’s challenges despite these “misdeeds” of the BJP.