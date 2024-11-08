BJP takes swipe at ‘CID probe’ into missing samosas meant for CM Sukhu

Even as the state government and the CID deny any probe into the vanishing of samosas, a storm is brewing, with the opposition BJP mocking the alleged CID probe.

The samosas, which reportedly disappeared, were ordered from a five-star hotel in Shimla and were meant to be served to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhuvinder Singh Sukhu, who had visited the CID headquarters on October 21 to inaugurate the cyber wing station.

The BJP slammed the state government for being more focused on the CM’s interests than on issues affecting the people and the state’s development.

Advertisement

BJP MLA and Media in-charge Randhir Sharma took a swipe at the alleged inquiry, stating that the CID probe into the samosas has made the state government a laughing stock.

The incident has raised several questions about the functioning of the CID, which, he accused, has no time to probe allegations of corruption within the CM’s office.

Former state BJP president Satpal Satti said that ever since the Congress government assumed power, people have been burdened with taxes and inquiries.

Alleging that there is no inquiry into major scandals, he said that the investigation into trivial things like the missing samosa has made the state government the butt of humour across the country.

Pointing to the leaked CID inquiry report, he said that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) had been assigned the duty to investigate the matter.

“What is surprising is that the police personnel who mistakenly ate the samosas were reportedly accused of acting in an anti-government manner,” said Satti, blaming the state government for being concerned about the CM’s eatables instead of the issues affecting the people of the state.

The samosas were reportedly served to the CM’s security staff by mistake, leading to a major controversy.

However, Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Naresh Chauhan claimed that no inquiry had been ordered by the state government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu clarified that the probe was not ordered for the missing samosas, as hyped by the media, but into the misconduct and misbehavior of some officials. The Director General of Police (DGP) has already clarified in this regard.