Congress reacted on the sacked leader Sanjay Jha’s allegation that 100 Congress leaders have written to Sonia Gandhi regarding the change in leadership and said that the “non-existent letter” was an attempt to divert attention from the Facebook controversy and was being circulated by “BJP stooges”.

Taking it to Twitter, Sanjay Jha had said, “It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP’s), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC.”

The letter which was mentioned by Jha comes after weeks of truce between the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted on the allegation and linked it to the Facebook row by saying, “Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance” in its what’sapp of today directed to run the story of a non existant letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it.”

Sanjay Jha was sacked as the Congress spokesperson in June after writing a column criticising the functioning of the political party.

The step was taken by the party after Jha had written an article which said, “The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling…”

“I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency,” he had said in the article in a national newspaper.

“There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration,” he had said.

The current Congress President Sonia Gandhi took the interim position after her son Rahul Gandhi had resigned after suffering a massive defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Her one-year term as the party President ended on August 10, but the party said that she will continue on the post till a proper procedure was implemented.

“Sonia Gandhi is the president, she will continue till such time as a proper procedure is implemented and it will be implemented in the not too distant future,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Congress party has always been attacked on the grounds of nepotism as the party which came to power in Independent India continues to be under the leadership of one family.

This has been a major agenda of BJP during the 2014 General Elections to ousted the Congress Party from power.

Even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders leave no opportunity to criticize the party for being a “one family” party.

A strife battle between the two leading political parties erupted after a report was published by a foreign media house saying the ruling BJP of having control over the social media giant Facebook.

In a report published on Friday, the Wall Street Journal cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.