BJP slams Mamata for her remarks on India’s economic standing at UK college

The BJP, on Friday, hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on India’s economic standing in a college during her visit to the UK, accusing her of tarnishing the country’s image on foreign soil.

During a conversation at Kellogg College, affiliated to Oxford University, when Mamata Banerjee was asked about India’s potential to become the world’s largest economy by 2060, she dismissed the prediction.

Her response triggered sharp criticism from the BJP.

The interviewer had said, “We in the UK are the 6th largest economy, India is the 5th largest, and soon it will be the 3rd largest. I predict it will be the 1st largest by 2060.” To this, the West Bengal chief minister replied, “I differ with that (view).”

Reacting to her remarks, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, said, “Mamata Banerjee has gone abroad. While the entire world is respecting India, these individuals are tarnishing its image.”

“During her visit to Oxford University, Mamata Banerjee was asked about India being the fastest-growing economy in the world and its potential to soon become the third-largest economy globally,” the BJP national spokesperson said. “However, Mamata Banerjee disagreed with the notion, stating that she does not believe India will become the third-largest economy in the world anytime soon,” he added.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya also condemned Banerjee’s statement, calling it disgraceful. “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world’s largest economy… This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?” he posted on social media.

Meanwhile, the TMC chief faced an unexpected protest from a group of students while she was addressing an event at the UK college. They interrupted her speech.

The protesters attempted to embarrass the chief minister by raising concerns over post-poll violence in West Bengal and the recent RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case. Their sudden outburst momentarily shocked the audience, but Mamata Banerjee maintained her composure and responded with courtesy.

Despite the disruption, she managed to conclude her speech, addressing the protesters with a composed remark: “Tell your party to increase its strength in our state (West Bengal) so that they can fight with us.”