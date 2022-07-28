BJP slams Andhra CM for statement on Polavaram

The BJP has slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his statement that the Centre is yet to release funds to the state for the Relief and Rehabilitation package under Polavaram project.

BJP’s state general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Thursday found fault with the chief minister’s remarks made during his visit to flood-hit areas on Wednesday.

The BJP leader wanted to know why YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs were silent when the Centre told the Parliament that there were no funds due to be released to the state.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the state government failed to construct houses for project oustees though the Centre provided funds for the same.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy also recalled that YSRCP had promised to develop villages for the oustees and alleged that the state government failed to build even the houses.

He said those components of the project which yield big revenues were awarded to contractors.

The BJP leader also remarked that regional parties have become a curse for the states. He alleged that the vote bank politics was throwing the development of the state to the wind.

The chief minister had said on Wednesday that his government is fighting with the Centre to get funds.

He stated that he has written letters to Delhi and discussed the issue in every meeting with the higher officials.

The chief minister stated this during a visit to flood-affected villages in Alluri Sitaramaraju and Eluru districts.

During his visit to villages submerged by Polavaram in both the districts, the Chief Minister assured the villagers that the water in Polavaram Project will be stored at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) only after paying the compensation to each and every family and completing R&R.

He also stated that the R & R package must be provided by the Centre, as it costs over Rs 20,000 crore, which is beyond the state government capacity.

He, however, assured the project oustees that the State government will pay compensation to project oustees if the Central government fails to release the amount.

The chief minister revealed that the Centre owes Rs 2,900 crore to the State for R&R works. He said the water in the Polavaram will first be filled up to 41.15 meters, as the Central Water Commission won’t approve filling the dam to its full capacity initially due to safety measures.

The dam will be fully filled only after three years and by then, everyone will be paid compensation, he said and added that the water will be stored in full capacity only after completing R&R.