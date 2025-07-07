BJP rolls out intensive leadership training in Chhattisgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a three day leadership development program for its Chhattisgarh legislators and parliamentarians on Sunday, hosting the high level workshop in Mainpat’s scenic Tibetan Monastery Hall. Party National President JP Nadda inaugurated the event with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by a keynote address emphasizing three core pillars- organizational strategy, ideological reinforcement, and effective grassroots governance.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilisers, JP Nadda, arrived at Ambikapur’s Maa Mahamaya Airport earlier in the day, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, senior administrative officials, and party leaders.

Scheduled from July 7 to 9, the training camp has drawn full participation from the party’s elected representatives in the state, including MPs, MLAs, cabinet ministers, and ministers of state. The closing session on July 9 will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a rare move reflecting strict discipline, all participants were required to deposit their mobile phones before entering the venue, ensuring complete focus during the sessions. The camp is being held amid tight security arrangements at the Tibetan Monastery Hall.

Key training modules include BJP’s expanding global presence, strengthening organisational outreach across regions and communities, strategies for building a developed Chhattisgarh, effective engagement with media and social platforms, time management, public conduct, and in depth understanding of the ‘Panch Pran’ ideological framework. The programme also explores BJP’s policy vision and its response to contemporary national challenges.

Speaking to the media, BJP State President Kiran Singh Deo said, “In his address, JP Nadda underlined the significance of structured training in enhancing public service delivery, political responsiveness, and cohesive party functioning. The coming sessions will be conducted by senior national leaders and subject matter experts.”

The inaugural day also witnessed the presence of National Organisation Secretary Vinod Tawde, senior leader B. Satish, Regional General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, BJP’s Chhattisgarh in-charge Nitin Nabin, and other senior office bearers. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai arrived by train earlier in the morning, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal, and MP Sunil Soni.

With full scale participation and high level leadership engagement, the Mainpat training camp reflects BJP’s strategic emphasis on disciplined political education, ideological reinforcement, and readiness to tackle the evolving political landscape in Chhattisgarh and beyond.