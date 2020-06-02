Delhi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari has been replaced by party on Tuesday. In his place Adesh Kumar Gupta will take over the reigns of the President of the BJP in the national capital.

BJP president JP Nadda’s decision was announced in a statement.

Delhi BJP took to Twitter and said, “National President Shri JP Nadda appointed Shri Adesh Gupta as the new state president of BJP Delhi.”

National President Shri @JPNadda appointed Shri @adeshguptabjp as the New State President of BJP Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ECJn2nD65K — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 2, 2020

Gupta’s appointment, who was the former North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor will take place with immediate effect.

The Delhi BJP president since 2016, the actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari’s replacement was on the anvil as the party performed badly in the Delhi Assembly Elections held in February.

According to NDTV report, according to sources he did offer to step down after the disastrous Assembly Election results, but he was asked to continue till his replacement was finalised.

After the Delhi Assembly election results which gave Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a clear mandate for the government formation in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said, “I accept the mandate of people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. I hope he will perform well as per the expectations of the people.”

Greeting party workers for their support, Tiwari had said, “I thank people of Delhi. I also thank our party workers for their hard work, they have done.”

On BJP’s performance in the election, he had said, “We couldn’t perform well, and we will evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened.”

“Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased,” he added.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had on February 11 again created history, sweeping the Delhi Assembly election comprehensively for the second consecutive time.

The party bagged 62 of the total 70 seats, restricting the principal challenger BJP again to a single-digit figure of mere 8 seats in a bitterly-fought, fiercely-contested electoral battle that took place in the national capital in the midst of continuing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).