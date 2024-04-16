BJP releases 12th list of 7 candidates for LS polls; fields Abhijit Das against Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour

The BJP on Tuesday released its 12th list of seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Abhijit Das (Bobby) from Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency in West Bengal against Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP finalised the list which includes three candidates from Punjab, two candidates from Uttar Pradesh, one each in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The party has fielded Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle from Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha seat.

In Punjab, the BJP has nominated Manjeet Singh Manna Mianwind from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Anita Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur (SC), and former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s candidate Thakur Vishwadeep Singh will contest from Firozabad Lok Sabha seat while Shashank Mani Tripathi will contest on a BJP ticket from Deoria Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP has also announced names of its five candidates for the Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Arvind Singh from Dadraul, OP Shrivastava from Lucknow East, Shailendra Singh Shailu from Gainsari, and Shravan Gond from Duddhi (ST).

BJP’s candidate Dr TN Vamsha Tilak will contest from Secunderabad Cantt in Telangana.

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general elections.

These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 282 seats, while the Congress grabbed 44 seats.