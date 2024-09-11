BJP rattled by INDIA bloc unity in J&K: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the BJP is rattled to see the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance getting support of the people across Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a joint Congress-NC rally in Anantnag, Kharge said that the BJP is nervous to see how the alliance is working to address the issues faced by the common man.

He said BJP’s frustration was visible with the party repeatedly changing the list of its candidates. ”From this you can guess that the BJP leadership is scared of seeing the unity of the INDI alliance,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP government, the Congress chief said “Despite the clarion call for 400 seats in Parliament, today there is a minority government at the Centre. Earlier the BJP used to say ‘400 paar’, where is your 400 paar,” he asked.

”You are on 240 seats. If we had only 20 more seats, all these people would have been in jail and they deserve to be there”.

Trickery was the only policy of the BJP for the youth of J&K and they will show the door to BJP in the upcoming elections, he said.

“Multiple exam paper leaks, bribery and rampant corruption have deferred employment of the youth for the past four years,” he said.

Slamming the BJP for allegedly halting development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Kharge said the NC-Congress alliance will accelerate development.

He said the BJP gives a lot of commitments in its speeches but hardly anything was done on the ground.

Listing five guarantees of the Congress if it comes to power, Kharge said the Congress-NC alliance will provide Rs 25 lakh health insurance to all families. ” We will fulfil the promise of rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandit migrants made during Manmohan Singh’s tenure,” he promised.

Monthly benefit of Rs 3,000 to women heads of families, Rs 5 lakh interest free loan to women and one lakh job vacancies will be filled, Kharge further enumerated.