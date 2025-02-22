BJP prepares for grand Modi rally in Bhagalpur, Opposition slams it as poll gimmick

In view of the Bihar assembly polls due in October-November this year, the BJP is preparing for a significant display of support during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur on Monday. The visit is expected to set the tone for the assembly elections.

However, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said that it is nothing but the NDA’s desperate attempt to cling on to power.

He launched an attack on the BJP and its allies, saying post-Delhi elections, the alliance leaders are rushing to Bihar as assembly elections in the state are expected to be held later this year.

Commenting on PM Modi’s visit, the RJD leader said, “He is coming here for self-interest, not for Bihar’s development.”

“Is he coming to give factories to Bihar? Is he coming to stop migration? Is he coming to eradicate poverty? Is he coming to control inflation? Is he coming to end unemployment?” asked Tejashwi.

He also took a potshot at the NDA leaders who have been trying to counter the opposition’s narrative about Nitish Kumar’s health.

He said that until recently, Nitish Kumar’s allies Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi used to question the Chief Minister’s physical and mental health. The BJP leaders, who are now acting as Kumar’s saviour, used to question his DNA.

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh also questioned Nitish Kumar’s ability to lead. He said, “It is not hidden from the people of Bihar how Nitish Kumar has been running the government for the past five years. The BJP has made him a puppet and running the administration.”

JD(U)’ National Working President Sanjay Jha said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is capable of running Bihar. He said that the assembly elections will be contested under his leadership.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, another JD(U) leader, also said that Nitish Kumar is fit to lead the NDA in the next assembly elections. He said that the NDA is not only united under the leadership of Nitish Kumar but is also ready to face elections at any time.

When asked whether he expects early elections, the JD(U) leader said that there is no information about it yet. However, he laid special emphasis on being ready to face the elections.