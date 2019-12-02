Former Minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde has called for a meeting of her supporters on December 12, which is also the birth anniversary of her late father and Former Union Minister Gopinath Munde, to be held in Maharashtra’s Beed.

Munde lost the Parli seat of her family bastion to NCP’s Dhananjay Panditrao Munde by a margin of approximately 30,000 votes in the Assembly elections held in October.

She has also removed BJP’s name from her Twitter bio. Now her bio on the micro-blogging site reads, “Retweets are not endorsements.”

Taking to Facebook, Pankaja Munde has said, after her defeat she got several calls and messages from her supporters to meet, but due to the political situation she couldn’t speak to them.

“You are asking me for time. I am going to give you time..Eight-10 days and these days I want time to communicate with myself a little bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? …,” her Facebook post read.

She further said that in the changed political scenario, the future course of action needs to be decided.

However, some of her supporters have alleged that some BJP leaders defeated Munde in the election just to end leadership in the OBC class within the party.