BJP office bearers axed: The BJP has removed more than half a dozen office bearers including three mandal presidents from their posts. They were accused of working against the party candidate in the Rajendra Nagar assembly by-election due to which the party lost the election.

It is being said that such an action will send a strong message against those who indulge in anti-party activities.

According to information received, Rajendra Nagar Mandal President Sanjay Singhal, Indrapuri Mandal President Rajendra Garg and Narayana Mandal President Lalit Rawat along with Mahila Morcha office-bearer Sonia Sinha, Karolbagh District General Secretary Suresh Gupta and Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Thakur were given their names. The have been removed with immediate effect

The Rajendra Nagar assembly seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, tendered his resignation. Recently, a by-election was held on this seat. The BJP had fielded former state general secretary of the party Rajesh Bhatia from this seat who lost to Durgesh Pathak of the Aam Aadmi Party by a margin of about 10 votes.

The BJP state leadership had come to know that during the elections some party leaders had worked against the candidate and the party due to which, highly placed sources associated with BJP said, the party candidate was defeated. Complaints were received against about a dozen BJP leaders in this case. After this, the Disciplinary Committee of Delhi BJP, after considering these complaints, recommended action against some people.