BJP names ex-deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as RS candidate from UP

The BJP on Sunday announced the name of former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma as its candidate for the bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

“The Central Election Committee of the BJP has given its approval on the name of Dr Dinesh Sharma for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election to be held in Uttar Pradesh,” read the communique issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday.

The election was necessitated following the demise of BJP’s senior leader Hardwar Dubey.

Dubey passed away on June 26 in Delhi.

The polling for the by-election will be held on September 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

Dinesh Sharma was one of the two deputy chief ministers in the first term of Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh between 2017-22.