BJP MPs meet LG, submit memorandum on issues of Delhi’s villages

A delegation of four BJP MPs from Delhi called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and submitted a memorandum concerning various issues related to the rural areas of the city.

The memorandum raises major issues of Delhi’s rural belt such as land mutation, alternate plot allotment against acquired agricultural land, DDA NOC for electricity meters, and PM Uday scheme survey.

Acknowledging the memorandum, the LG assured the delegation of appropriate action in the matter.

Advertisement

As for the mutation issue, 5-6 years ago, 89 villages were declared urbanized leading to the cessation of land reforms in these areas, and the villages were handed over to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for development as a result of which mutations were stopped.

Consequently, farmers are not able to sell their land, nor can agricultural land be transferred to their legal heirs, causing significant difficulties for their families.

The MPs have requested the high official for his immediate intervention to resolve this issue.

Other than this, the MPs have told the LG that in the year 2002-03, the Delhi government acquired agricultural land in Delhi’s villages, and as per to the government’s acquisition policy, farmers were to be compensated with both monetary compensation and an alternative residential plot, as well as a shop for employment.

However, after 20 years, this provision has not been fulfilled. This issue affects most villages in Delhi.

The delegation included MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Yogendra Chandolia.