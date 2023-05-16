BJP MP, father booked for suicide of Veraval doctor

Dr Atul Chag, who hanged himself in Veraval on 12 February, had mentioned in his suicide note that the BJP MP and his father were harassing and threatening him for demanding the money he had loaned to them earlier.

The BJP MP and his father have been charged with abetment to suicide and intimidation under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). But they have not been arrested as yet.

The district police had initially refused to take note of the suicide note of Dr Chag, who was a well-known doctor in Veraval region.

Dr Chag’s son Hitarth had moved the Gujarat High Court seeking action against the police for not booking the BJP MP, but the petition was dismissed earlier this month.

Chudasama is the second BJP MP from Junagadh to face criminal procedures. BJP’s earlier MP from Junagadh, Dinu Solanki has been convicted for the 2010 murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa, who had exposed his illegal mining activities near Gir reserve forest.

Solanki’s appeal against his conviction is currently pending in the High Court.

The BJP MP and his father, known Dr Chag for 20 years, had borrowed nearly Rs 1.75 crore from him in instalments since 2008. They had refunded some money but later stopped responding to Dr Chag’s repeated requests to return the money.

Following dishonouring of a cheque of Rs 90 lakh, the MP and his father had abused Dr Chag and threatened to kill his son Hitarth if he still demanded the money back.

This threat allegedly upset the doctor who took the extreme step out of shock and fear, the FIR against the BJP MP and his father stated.