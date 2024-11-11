BJP moving forward towards a huge majority in Jharkhand: Himanta

The political atmosphere in Jharkhand is heating up as the campaign for the first phase of the assembly elections reaches its final hours on Monday with Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-incharge for Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing confidence in BJP’s victory with a huge majority.

Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, Sarma said, “I think that we are moving forward towards a huge majority. The atmosphere is very good, our election campaign was very good. PM Narendra Modi did a historic roadshow yesterday. We are going to win here with a huge majority.”

The BJP is intensifying its campaign efforts to wrest control from the ruling JMM-RJD-Congress-led alliance, with prominent leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, also joining the campaign trail.

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad dismissed the claims of CM Sarma and Yogi Adityanath, adding they will blow away in the air.

“Hawa mein udd jaeyenge dono…,” the RJD patriarch stated, asserting that “It (PM Modi’s roadshow in Ranchi on Sunday) is not going to create a difference… Modiji has gone, he came and now he is gone.”

With both the BJP and the JMM-led alliance engaged in a fierce contest, the campaign for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections will conclude at 5 PM today.

Polling is set to begin on November 13, with voters in 43 constituencies exercising their franchise.