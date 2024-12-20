BJP MLC produced in court over derogatory remarks against K’taka minister

BJP MLC C T Ravi was on Friday produced before a special court in Bengaluru over his alleged defamatory remarks against Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the state legislative council.

Ravi is accused of calling the state women and child development minister a “prostitute”. He, however, refuted the allegations and called them “false.”

“Based on the complaint filed by the minister, a case was registered against the former BJP national general secretary under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday,” a senior police official said.

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said the BJP legislator used the derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during an altercation between them, after the House was adjourned by Chairman Horatti, following an uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on B R Ambedkar.

There was a war of words between Hebbalkar and Ravi, and as she made certain comments against him, he used derogatory word against her, he said.

“I initially could not believe that an MLC could use such a word and waited for confirmation. He could be heard using that word and walking out. Later Hebbalkar herself came and told a few of us about it, with pain.

“We have complained to the Chairman and sought his expulsion. The Chairman has assured action after verifying the audio and video of the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, sharing a video message, Ravi alleged that the police brought him to Khanapura police station around 8 pm on Thursday, and did not tell him the case they brought him under. Citing injury on his head, he said there was a conspiracy to “murder” him.

“They’re not registering my complaint, they’re not even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they are conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint,” he said.

“There is a dictatorship, and everything will come to a full stop. We need to put an end to this. Dictatorship will not last long,” he added.

Following his arrest, the BJP has called for a bandh in Ravi’s native Chikkamagaluru district. BJP workers and supporters staged protests in Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and other parts of the state condemning Ravi’s arrest.