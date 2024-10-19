BJP MLAs stage protest against AAP govt over 12 pending CAG reports

Delhi BJP MLAs under the leadership of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta staged a protest outside Chief Minister Atishi’s official residence on Mathura Road here on Saturday, demanding that the 12 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)CAG reports be presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in the Assembly.

Talking to reporters during the protest, Gupta said, “The AAP is a fraud party. It is plundering Delhi’s treasury over the past 10 years and wasting thousands of crores of rupees under the guise of development projects. The party has deceived the public while engaging in massive corruption.”

Alleging several scandals, including the liquor scam, hospital scam and education scam under the ruling dispensation in the city, the Leader of Opposition said, “The AAP government is sitting on the 12 pending CAG reports to conceal these scams. Despite repeated warnings from the opposition, the CAG office, and the principal accountant general’s office, the government has failed to present the reports in the Assembly.”

Advertisement

Attacking Chief Minister, Gupta accused Atishi of being the mastermind behind the government’s theatrics, claiming that she constantly engages in “dramas” to distract the public.

He asserted that once the 12 CAG reports are presented, the public will become aware of AAP’s “corruption”.

“The purpose of this protest was to demand a special Assembly session to present the 12 CAG reports. Tabling these reports is mandatory, and by not doing so, the government is showing disrespect to the Constitution,” said Gupta.

The Leader of Opposition added, “The BJP would continue raising this issue on every platform until the government presents the reports in the Assembly. If the government fails to do so, the BJP will take the matter to court and pursue legal action.”