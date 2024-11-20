BJP MLA detained following clashes over property dispute in MP

The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday detained a ruling BJP MLA and his supporters after they reached a disputed land site to remove an encroachment, resulting in communal tension and stone pelting that left at least five persons injured at Mauganj district.

Both the groups have had a long-standing dispute over a piece of land near the Mahadevan Temple at Devra village.

On Tuesday, the dispute escalated and members of both communities came face to face.

On learning about the matter, BJP MLA from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel, reached the spot along with his supporters. The BJP workers allegedly tried to break down a wall that was reportedly erected by the members of the minority community.

That ignited the situation and there was stone pelting from both sides. At least five people sustained injuries.

Senior officers of the police and district administration also rushed to the spot and detained MLA Patel on Tuesday evening.

According to Mauganj ASP Anurag Pandey, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) have been enforced in the area. The officer said the situation is under control and necessary action was being taken against those responsible for the flare up.