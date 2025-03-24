BJP MLA criticizes own Govt over healthcare crisis in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

A ruling BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Riti Pathak, openly criticized her own government in the State Assembly on Monday, raising concerns over the shortage of doctors and inadequate healthcare facilities in her district and across the state.

Speaking on the final day of the ongoing budget session, Sidhi district MLA highlighted several deficiencies in the state’s healthcare system, particularly in her constituency.

She revealed that the Sidhi district hospital currently has only 12 specialist doctors instead of the required 37. Additionally, six medical officer positions remain vacant, exacerbating the already poor state of healthcare in the district.

Pathak demanded answers from the government regarding the steps being taken to improve medical services in Sidhi, which has a significant tribal population.

She pointed out the disparity between healthcare facilities in Rewa—home district of MP’s Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla—and her neighbouring Sidhi district, which lacks proper medical care.

Senior Congress MLA and former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, representing the Churhat constituency in Sidhi, supported Pathak’s concerns and also highlighted the deteriorating health services in the district.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal criticized the government for the poor state of healthcare in Madhya Pradesh.

Citing the 2024 report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Grewal stated that the state’s healthcare system is in disarray.

He questioned the BJP government’s efforts to address the crisis, alleging that numerous doctor positions remain vacant and that many health facilities have ambulances but no drivers.

In response, State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla assured the House that the government is working to resolve the doctor shortage by October and strengthen health services across the state.

He stated that recruitment for vacant doctor positions is already in progress and that efforts are underway to enhance overall healthcare infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.