BJP looks to raise election pitch with Modi’s back-to-back visits to Bihar

With Bihar heading toward assembly elections, the BJP is keen to consolidate its position with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s back-to-back tours blending political messaging with infrastructure-led outreach.

On 24 April, soon after the Pahalgam attack, he visited Madhubani district of Bihar where he issued a stern warning to terrorists besides inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore.

During his upcoming two-day Bihar visit on 29-30 May, the PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for several large-scale infrastructure projects. He will also participate in a roadshow in Patna acknowledging people’s admiration for the success of Operation Sindoor.

The BJP has planned Modi’s next Bihar visit on 20 June, which will be marked by announcements of a slew of development projects and public engagements.

Bihar BJP president Dr Dilip Jaiswal told mediapersons in Patna on Tuesday that on 29 May, PM Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building of Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of Bihta Airport.

He said, “Since this is Modi’s first Bihar visit after the Operation Sindoor, several NGOs have come forward to organise a roadshow to thank the Prime Minister.”

“The roadshow from Patna Airport to the BJP state headquarters will cross several landmarks of the city. Thirty-two stages have been erected along the route, where women will perform traditional aarti, while party workers will congratulate the Prime Minister amid a shower of flowers for the success of Operation Sindoor,” he added.

On 30 May, the PM will address a public meeting in Bikramganj in Rohtas district, where workers from the Shahabad region comprising Rohtas, Kaimur, Bhojpur and Buxar, are expected to attend the rally.

On this occasion, the PM will also launch some mega development projects for the state. He will lay the foundation stone of the Navinagar Power Plant to be built at a cost of Rs 29,000 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Patna-Sasaram four-lane road worth Rs 3,712 crore to provide better connectivity to the people of Shahabad region.