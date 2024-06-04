BJP leads in all five seats of Uttarakhand with more than 59 per cent votes

The BJP is leading in all five parliamentary seats of Uttarakhand in the first two hours of the counting for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP was leading in all five seats in the first three rounds of the counting with nearly 59.2 per cent votes in Uttarakhand. Congress was behind by more than 28 per cent votes bagging 31.7 per cent votes.

Party’s Nainital candidate and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt is leading over his Congress rival Prakash Joshi with the highest margin of more than 1.68 lakh votes in all the five constituencies. Former chief minister and BJP’s Haridwar candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat was leading with more than 33,000 votes over his Congress rival Virendra Singh Rawat, son of senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.

Another BJP leader and former union minister Ajay Tamta was leading in the first three hours of the counting from state’s smallest Lok Sabha constituency Almora with almost 87,000 votes against Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta.

BJP’s sitting MP from Tehri parliamentary seat Mala Rajyalaxmi Shah was leading with 38,000 votes over her Congress rival Jot Singh Gunsola. Ruling party candidate Anil Baluni, considered to be close to Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi was leading with around 47,000 votes against congress nominee Ganesh Godiyal.