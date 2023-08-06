BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya courts controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya publicly warned today that they would not hesitate in taking the lives of all those who dare to speak anything against Bharat Mata.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting at Bangrot in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, Vijaywargiya said: “All those who say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are our brothers and we are ready to lay down our lives for them.”

He said that the BJP is not against anyone. “But we will also not step back from taking the life of anyone who speaks against Bharat Mata,” Vijaywargiya averred.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union BJP government, claiming that there is peace in Kashmir now and the tricolour is being hoisted atop every house there.