BJP leader detained in MP after wife’s body found hanging in their house

The police in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh detained a BJP leader after his wife was found dead with her body hanging inside their house, and the deceased woman’s parents accused the politician of killing their daughter for dowry.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the house of the Vice-President of the BJP’s Backward Class Cell, Dindori district, Dashrath Rathore.

According to the police, the body of Dashrath Rathore’s wife, Sangeeta, was found hanging inside the couple’s house at around 8 pm. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body to the government hospital, and sealed the room of the house.

A large number of people also reached the hospital. Sangeeta’s parents and family members alleged that Dashrath was demanding Rs five lakh in dowry. They further accused Dashrath of murdering Sangeeta, as his dowry demand was not fulfilled. The parents also claimed that there were injury marks on Sangeeta’s body.

According to Dindori SP Vahini Singh, the police pacified the enraged parents and villagers and detained Dashrath Rathore in connection with the incident. He is being questioned, and further investigations are on.