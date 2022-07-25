BJP launches ‘Boot Polish’ campaign to raise funds for road repair

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State In-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, on Monday, launched a ‘Boot Polish’ campaign to raise funds for the repair of road leading to Mata Chintpurni shrine in Himachal Pradesh.

Khanna, along with other party members and volunteers of an NGO, polished shoes of people at Banjar Bagh Chowk here to raise funds for repairing a stretch of Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala national highway.

Khanna said, “This campaign was launched by us to wake up the “ineffective” Punjab government and also to draw the attention of the district administration about the “poor” condition of the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road ahead of the Sawan Ashtami fair.”

The money raised from the campaign would be handed over to the local municipal corporation to repair the 20 km stretch of road that falls in Punjab road, he added.

Lakhs of people go on the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Goddess Chintpurni (in Himachal Pradesh’s Una) on foot through this road during the Sawan Ashtami fair which is going to start from July 28.

Khanna demanded from the administration to immediately get the road repaired or constructed keeping in view the ensuing Sawan Ashtami fair.

“We are getting great response from the public for this noble cause,” he claimed.