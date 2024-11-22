BJP kicks off ‘Maha Operation’ by wooing small parties, Independents

The BJP-backed Mahayuti is actively working on a ‘Plan B’ by wooing independents and small parties, just in case it falls short of a majority after the Maharashtra election results are declared on Saturday, despite Devendra Fadnavis denial on Thursday that that the BJP is not in touch with independents.

Significantly, senior Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut alleged here on Friday that the BJP-led Mahayuti has offered bribes to independent candidates in the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections. Shortly after Raut made the allegation, the BJP hit back saying that it “does not wish to snatch away his (Raut’s) right to dream”.

According to BJP workers, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in touch with the BJP top brass, but an MNS leader refused to confirm or deny the development saying, “We have nothing to say until the results are declared tomorrow”.

However, the proximity of the MNS to the BJP has never been a secret. In fact, even as recently as November 7, senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself had openly described MNS founder and chief Raj Thackeray as “a good friend”. Fadnavis had also candidly stated that the BJP has attempted to support Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray who has contested from the Mahim assembly seat.

Moreover, though 70 candidates have contested against the BJP, these are largely seen as “friendly contests” by all other parties.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is the Chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) tweeted from his X account here on Friday that if his party secures the necessary numbers in the Maharashtra assembly elections, it will support whichever side is capable of forming the government in Maharashtra.

“If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with the one who can form the government. We will choose power,” Prakash Ambedkar tweeted on X.

Incidentally, the VBA fielded 200 candidates in the just concluded 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. The party had contested 236 constituencies in the 2019 Maharashtra elections but failed to secure any seat, but managed to get a vote share of 5.5% in the seats it had contested.

Besides independent candidates, the smaller parties contesting the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections are the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

In this connection, it may be recalled that in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, smaller parties had won 29 assembly seats and their MLAs finished as runners-up in as many as 63 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra.

Political observers are of the opinion that these smaller parties and independents who are expected to win a total of around 30 seats might get to play a decisive role, in case of a hung assembly, after the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections are declared on Saturday, November 23.