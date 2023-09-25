BJP-JD(S) leaders could soon join Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, the state party president and deputy chief minister of Karnataka, announced on Monday that leaders from the BJP and JD(S) who were unhappy with the partnership were coming forward to join the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated that Cabinet Ministers and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were in conversation about the issue.

“We have approved the recruitment of BJP and JD(S) party members at the local level. We pay close attention to the Anti-Defection Law, he added.

Following the announcement of the alliance, many leaders, particularly those from the minority community, have made the decision to leave the JD(S).

Muslim leaders have already met in this regard, but the party’s state president, CM Ibrahim, hasn’t made any comments on the situation.

Shivakumar responded that observers had already been chosen for each of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state when asked about the appointment of ministers as Lok Sabha observers.

They haven’t been named as observers, he insisted, because Minister of Large and Medium Industries MB Patil is currently abroad and Minister of Power KJ George is currently a member of the party’s Central Committee.

“I will receive the Lok Sabha seat reports in 10 days. Two to three names are anticipated to be finalised for each constituency. Before January, the initial list of candidates would be made public, according to Shivakumar.

Shivakumar declined to respond when questioned about the high command’s letter to ministers ordering them not to discuss the creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister positions.