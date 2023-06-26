BJP is the party of words & commitment: Rajnath Singh

Claiming that BJP is the party of words and commitment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said whatever BJP says, it does.

“We had said that we will abolish Article 370. We have done it and shown it. Where once it was difficult to hoist the tricolor in Jammu and Kashmir, today after the end of 370, the tricolor is being hoisted,” he said.

Addressing a couple of public meetings in Fatehpur Sikri and in Agra City on Sunday, he said,” Nine years have passed and there is no taint of corruption on any of our ministers. Whereas even a minister had to go to jail for corruption in the Congress government.”

“Have you ever imagined that such a government will come which will bring epoch-making and revolutionary reforms in the country. Today Modiji has done such a charismatic work in this country,” he stressed.

Singh said ,” right now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of America. He again addressed the joint session of Parliament there. He was given Standing Ovation 15 times.”

“Today, the Prime Minister of Australia calls Modiji as Boss, US President Joe Biden wants his autograph and the President of Papua New Guinea touches his feet and takes his blessings. This is the honor of the whole of India and Indians,” he claimed.

Defence minister said,” there was a time when Indians used to say that I wish our India was also like America and Britain. But now things are changing. Soon the time will also come when the people of America and Britain will also say that I wish our country was also like India.”

“The country has also been empowered economically during this nine year rule .The country, which was at the 11th position in the economy in the year 2014, has now come at the fifth position,” he said Rajnath Singh said that the borders of the country are secure. “When Pakistan had done a cowardly act in Uri, we had eliminated terrorism by entering inside the border,” he said . He said ,”Today is 25th June. On this day in 1975, the then Congress government imposed Emergency. Lakhs of people were jailed. This is the darkest chapter in the history of democracy.”

He questioned the opposition on their charges that democracy do not prevail in the country.” If BJP is strangling democracy, then how did Congress formed governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he asked.