BJP holds its CEC meeting to discuss candidates for Maharashtra polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the selection of the party’s candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President J P Nadda, and other CEC members attended the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

In 2014, the BJP had contested elections on 260 seats and registered victory on 122 seats in 2014 and 105 seats in 2019. It had emerged as the single largest party in the state.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly will expire on November 26. The state currently ruled by the Mahayuti government is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) are part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.