BJP holds CEC meeting to discuss 2nd list of candidates for Delhi polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders, the party’s second list of candidates for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls at the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

The meeting, which was held at the party headquarters here tonight, was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other CEC members.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Earlier on Friday, Shah attended a crucial BJP’s core committee meeting, as the party gears up for the upcoming Delhi elections. The meeting was held at the residence of Mr Nadda.

On Thursday, Mr Nadda held a key meeting with the party’s election management committee for Delhi and took stock of the saffron party’s preparations for the polls.

On January 4, the BJP released its first list of 29 candidates, setting the stage for multi-cornered contests on several seats in the capital with AAP leaders, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi, in triangular contests on their seats.

The BJP fielded some of its heavyweights in the fray. Dushyant Gautam will contest from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give a fight to Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat. Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from the seat.

BJP also fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi. Congress has fielded former MLA Alka Lamba from here..