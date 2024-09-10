BJP hits back at Rahul accusing Congress of being anti-reservation

Launching a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his latest remarks in the US on the issue of caste census, the BJP, on Tuesday, alleged that the grand old party is against the interests of the Dalits and OBCs.

Raising the issue of caste census during his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi had said the party would call for the scrapping of reservations only when “India is a fair place”.

Reacting sharply to the remarks of the Congress leader, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, while addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here this evening, said, “Rahul Gandhi, who claimed to save the Constitution, has said if they will scrap reservation when the conditions so warrant. The prejudice against reservation Rahul Gandhi has in abundance has been reflected in America…His statements were not off the cuff.”

“We allege that the Congress party is anti-reservation, and it is against the interests of the Dalits and OBCs,” the senior BJP leader said.

“I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi since he keeps harping on reservations that the seat of Congress leader is reserved for you,” he added.

“Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, it becomes his mission to degrade and humiliate India,” he contended.

Earlier, during an interaction with the students and the faculty of Georgetown University in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi said, “The elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India – OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis don’t play the game… Caste census is a simple exercise to know how the lower castes, backward castes, and Dalits are integrated into the system…Out of the top 200 businesses in India, there is almost no ownership of 90 per cent of the population of India. In the highest courts of the country, there is almost no participation of 90 per cent of India. In the media, there is zero participation of lower castes, OBCs, Dalits…”