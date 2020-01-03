BJP is misleading people by giving fake papers to just 20 out of 40 lakh people residing in unauthorised colonies, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Sisodia’s response came after the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies.

“I want to ask Union Minister Hardeep Puri, have you changed the land use? Have you issued any notification? Without making any provision, BJP have handed over fake documents to 20 people,” Sisodia said.

Attacking on BJP, he said, “BJP is misleading people by giving fake paper to 20 people out of 40 lakh people of unauthorized colonies. What will happen to 39,99,980 people, will their homes be regular or not?”