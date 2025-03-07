BJP has put a full stop on development: Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP government has put a full stop on the development of Haryana. During this government, unemployment, crime, migration, drug abuse and inflation have become non-stop and uncontrolled in the state. This is the reason that the government neither had any work worth mentioning in the last 10 years, nor has the third government any achievement in its tenure so far.

“It seems that BJP has accepted rhetoric as development, because the claims made in the speeches and papers of this government are not visible anywhere on the ground,” he added.

“In its 10-year tenure, BJP could not establish a single medical college, a big university, a big educational institution, a big industry, a power plant or a big project in Haryana. How can it praise itself? The statistics of both the state and central governments of BJP are screaming that this government has done nothing except pushing Haryana into the quagmire of poverty and debt,” the former Chief Minister said.

“The total population of Haryana is 2 crore 80 lakh. It is very sad that out of this, 2 crore 11 lakh people have been pushed into the quagmire of poverty by the BJP. Their being BPL means that the BJP government is not able to provide proper employment, quality education, health care, adequate food, clean water, proper sanitation and safe housing to such a large population,” he stated.

“The BJP, which came to power by promising two lakh permanent jobs, is not even conducting CET. Lakhs of unemployed youth who are becoming over age while waiting for recruitments are endlessly waiting for CET and new recruitments. But as usual, the government is giving dates after dates,” he said.

Hooda said that before the elections, BJP had announced to make 1.25 lakh temporary workers permanent. “BJP took votes in the elections by lying to the workers of Kaushal Rojgar Nigam and cheated them after the elections. As soon as it won the elections, BJP has started removing them from the job,” he pointed out.

“BJP has not fulfilled any of its election promises till now. BJP should tell whether women started getting Rs 2100? Did farmers get 3100 rate for paddy? In the elections, the ruling party had promised to give ₹3100 rate for paddy to the farmers. But the truth is that after forming the government, BJP did not even give MSP to the farmers. They had to sell their crops at ₹200 to 400 below MSP,” he stated.

The former CM said the public have no hope from the upcoming budget of BJP which breaks its promises every time. The economic condition has deteriorated so much that today the state has a debt of more than 4.51 lakh crore rupees.

Every Haryanvi, even a newborn child, has a debt of Rs 2,28,530 on his head from the Centre and the state combined. During the Congress regime, Haryana’s Gross State Product growth rate was 18 per cent, which has come down to just 6.4 per cent during the BJP regime, he added.