BJP has brought Himachal on world map: Avinash Rai Khanna

BJP state unit in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna has said that the double engine government of the party at the Centre and in the state has brought Himachal Pradesh on the world map.

Addressing the meeting of BJP district office bearers in Una on Sunday, he said: “It is due to the enormous efforts of the double engine government that Himachal has got the Bulk Drug Park project in Una and a Medical Device Park in Nalagarh,” he said.

“The Congress never put in sincere efforts for the Bulk Drug Park project. The Congress has always misguided the general public on all development-related issues of the state,” he alleged.

The Bulk Drug Park is a project of international importance, he said, while appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur for this valuable gift to Himachal Pradesh.

He said that it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who made Baddi the biggest pharma hub in Asia, which is a perfect example of self-reliant India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affinity towards the state and its people, which is evident by the efforts of the double engine government on the ground,” he claimed.

The Bulk Drug Park is one of the biggest investments in the state, which will bring an investment of Rs 50 thousand crore in Himachal Pradesh, he said, adding that it will provide direct and indirect employment to one lakh youth of the state.

“The Congress leaders are scared of the impact of the success of the Bulk Drug Pharma hub that will be coming up shortly. The party is indulging in petty politics on the issue to misguide the people of the state,” he alleged.

Khanna also flagged off 17 LED publicity vans from Una which will cover all 17 Assembly constituencies of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.