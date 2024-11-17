BJP hails Gahlot’s resignation, says not easy for those who love Delhi to stay in AAP

The Delhi BJP on Sunday welcomed Kailash Gahlot’s resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it a ‘courageous step’. The saffron party said that Gahlot’s resignation concerning the national capital aligns with its stance and strengthens the voice of the people of Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Gahlot’s resignation, and reasons behind the move, prove that people within the AAP do not agree with the alleged corruption in the party.

Advertisement

He said that Gahlot cited reasons for stepping away from AAP, such as the issue of Yamuna’s cleaning and the alleged conspiracy related to the renovation of the former CM’s residence, which has made it clear that honest people can no longer stand with Kejriwal’s party.

He said that Gahlot cited reasons such as the issue of Yamuna’s cleaning and the alleged conspiracy related to the renovation of the former CM’s residence for stepping away from the AAP, making it clear that honest people can no longer stand with Kejriwal’s party.

“Any honest man who loves Delhi will not stay with AAP and work with its leaders,” the Delhi BJP chief remarked.

However, the BJP leader did not comment on the likelihood of Gahlot joining the saffron party.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sahrawat also welcomed Gahlot’s resignation, stating that he had never expressed any desire for a bungalow or an official vehicle and had proven his moral stance by parting ways with the AAP, which is involved in alleged corruption.

Reacting to the development, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said it proves that the AAP government has done no good for the people of Delhi, forcing them to live in miserable conditions.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said that Rajkumar Anand resigned a few months ago, and now it is Gahlot, claiming that this is a clear sign of AAP’s disintegration and collapse.

Gupta claimed that AAP’s own leaders and ministers are dissatisfied with the party’s leadership and feel suffocated.

Calling AAP a sinking ship, Gupta alleged that even the party’s ministers are realising that the personal ambitions of some senior leaders have begun to outweigh the party’s stated objectives.

Referring to the issues raised in Gahlot’s resignation, Gupta said that Gahlot has now acknowledged that the promises made by the party to the people of Delhi remain unfulfilled.