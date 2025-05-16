BJP greets Chidambaram’s admission of BJP as formidable force with enthusiasm

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s “admission” of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a formidable political force has been received with utmost enthusiasm in the ruling party circles.

Speaking at a book launch event at the India International Centre on Thursday, P Chidambaram expressed doubts about the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, saying he was not sure if the Opposition alliance was still intact. In the same breath, he underlined that BJP as a “formidable machinery” which is “so formidably organised.”

Taking note of Chidambaram’s remarks, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the Congress party was scarred by successive electoral defeats and such a “confession” by a senior leader only goes to reflect the sombre mood in the party. He further pointed out that Mr Chidambaram had termed the BJP “formidable” six times in his speech.

“P Chidambaram used the word ‘formidable’ six times to describe the BJP and its election machinery in a speech that lasted less than three minutes,” Mr Malviya said in a post on his social media handle X.

Taking cognizance of Mr Chidambaram’s remarks on INDIA bloc, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said when the “INDI alliance” was formed, its common goal was to come to power even if it had to become “Bharat virodhi” (anti-India), abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi or demoralise the armed forces.

Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, in a post on X, said: “Congress leader P Chidambaram predicts Opposition will not be intact in future, BJP is a formidable organisation….. Even Rahul Gandhi’s close aides know Congress has no future.”

However, alleging that there was usurping of power and rights of the country’s vital democratic institutions under the BJP rule, Mr Chidambaram said the 2024 elections have “made the start” for the imminent change that all want to see. “Two machines control all the machineries of India, from the Election Commission of India to the remotest police station, they can control and capture these institutions,” the former finance minister said.