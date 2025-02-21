BJP govt started cheating people of Delhi from the very first day: Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former chief minister Atishi Friday launched a scathing attack on the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi over the women’s honorarium announced by the saffron party before assembly elections.

In a video statement released on X, Atishi said that the BJP had promised to pass the scheme to give Rs 2500 per month to every woman in Delhi in the first cabinet meeting itself.

However, she said, the BJP started cheating the people of the national capital from the very first day itself as no decision was taken on this in the first cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

“BJP’s Delhi government started cheating the people of Delhi from the very first day. Before the elections, PM Modi and all BJP leaders had promised that in the first cabinet itself, they would pass a scheme to give Rs 2500/month to every woman in Delhi. But today the first cabinet was held and no decision was taken on this. Sadly, a woman Chief Minister broke her promise to women on the very first day,” she said.

Shortly after taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta held her first cabinet meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, two key decisions were made: to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a Rs 5 lakh top-up and to table the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, CM Gupta also announced portfolios of her council of ministers. She said the Delhi government will implement the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

She also announced that the 14 CAG reports, which were not tabled by the AAP government, will be presented in the Delhi Assembly.