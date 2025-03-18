BJP govt has systematically undermined MGNREGA: Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday raised in Rajya Sabha the issues concerning the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and said the BJP-led government at the Centre has “systematically undermined” the scheme.

She also demanded that the ruling dispensation allocate sufficient funding to sustain and expand the scheme, besides increasing the daily minimum wage to Rs 400.

Raising the issue of MGNREGA during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Gandhi said, “I wish to draw the attention of this House to an issue of urgent national importance. The right to employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), enacted by then UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government in 2005 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. This landmark legislation has been a crucial safety net for millions of rural poor.”

Attacking the BJP government, she said it was deeply concerning that the present BJP government has systematically undermined the scheme.

“The budget allocation remains stagnant at Rs 86,000 crore. The allocated budget has actually declined by Rs 4,000 crore. Moreover, estimates suggest that nearly 20 per cent of the allocated funds will be used to clear pending dues from previous years,” the CPP chairperson said.

She also claimed that the scheme faces multiple challenges, including the exclusionary Aadhaar-based payment system and the National Mobile Monitoring System, persistent delays in wage payments, and wage rates inadequate to compensate for inflation.

“In light of these pressing concerns, the Congress party demands sufficient funding to sustain and expand the scheme, increase daily minimum wage of Rs 400, timely disbursement of wages and removal of mandatory Aadhaar-based payment system and National Mobile Monitoring System requirements,” Gandhi said.

She also demanded an increase in guaranteed work days from 100 to 150 per year and added that these measures are essential to ensure that MGNREGA provides dignified employment and financial security.